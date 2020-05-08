Annotto Bay Tax Office closed

The Annotto Bay tax office has announced that it will be closed for the next 14 days, in response to the quarantine imposed on parts of St Mary.

The quarantine, which took effect Thursday morning at 6 o’clock, is part of the Government’s response to 13 cases of COVID-19 in the parish. The communities affected are Annotto Bay, Enfield and Dover.

Tax Administration Jamaica said taxpayers outside the quarantined communities can use the Port Maria tax office or any tax office as an alternative in the interim to ensure convenience and compliance.

Customers are reminded that some services, such as paying property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees and traffic tickets, can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. Additionally, application for tax compliance certificates will only be accepted online.

For further information, persons may call the tax administration customer care centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website.