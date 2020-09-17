‘Ankle Socks’ and ‘Black Berry’ Arrested, After Stabbing Farmer Who Caught Them Stealing Goats, in St James

A man and a woman who reportedly beat, and stabbed a farmer almost to death, after he caught them at his home stealing his goats, have been arrested and charged by the police.

The two accused have been identified as 35-year-old Hopeton Campbell, otherwise called ‘Ankle Socks’ and 22-year-old, Shaunette Williams, otherwise called ‘ Blackberry’, both of Spot Valley in St James.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, last Tuesday, the farmer came home and caught Campbell and a group of persons attempting to steal one of his goats.

He then confronted Campbell and Williams, who attacked him and hit him with stones. Both accused then allegedly attacked and stabbed the farmer multiple times, who shouted for help and was rescued by residents in the communty.

The wounded man was transported to the Falmouth Hospital where he was treated, and a report made to the police.

A search was carried out for Campbell and Williams which proved unsuccessful, but both accused turned up at the Barrett Town police station on Monday, and surrendered to the police.

They were both interviewed and charged with Larceny of Cattle and Wounding with Intent.

They are scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court, next Tuesday, September 23.