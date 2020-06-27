Andy Murray says the revised ATP calendar not safe for players

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said on Saturday the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP’s) revised calendar which includes seven tournaments in as many weeks is not safe for players, who will be forced to skip major events due to the crammed schedule.

The ATP tour, which was suspended in March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, is set restart on August 14, 2020, with the Citi Open, followed by the Cincinnati Masters, which will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.

The men’s claycourt swing will start on September 8 in Kitzbuhel followed by Masters tournaments in Madrid and Rome on September 13 and Rome Masters on September 20, with the French Open set to begin a week later.

The 33-year-old, Britain said with events coming thick and fast changes would need to be made with respect to players’ ranking points.

Murray suggested he will skip the tournament in Cincinnati to get his preparations for the U.S. Open in order.

Murray returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organized by his brother Jamie this week, progressing to the semi-finals before losing 1-6 6-3 10-8 to Dan Evans.

Source: Reuters