Andy Murray awarded a wildcard for Australian Open 2021

(Reuters) – Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for February’s Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The main draw entry for the first Grand Slam of 2021 comes two years after Murray, the five-time runner-up in Melbourne played what he feared would be his final professional match there, losing in the first round to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray went on to have hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but made his comeback to win the Antwerp title nine months later.

He missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the U.S. Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.

The 33-year-old will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament.

The Australian Open has been pushed back three weeks to start on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 measures.

