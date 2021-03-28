Andrew Holness Showing ‘Government Badness’ says Damion Crawford in Parliament

Senator Damion Crawford, the Self-proclaimed Dancehall Defender and Peoples National Party (PNP) Senator, left his Government colleagues in Jamaica’s Upper House of Parliament feeling a bit upset, when he accused the Prime Minister of, embracing ‘Chronic Laws’ violence-laced song titled ‘Government Badness’ among other things.

The Government senators repudiated vociferously and insisted that Crawford’s statements were not true. There was a ruckus in Gordon House, and two JLP senators who are also lawyers forced him to withdraw his statements.

Crawford, the PNP vice president’s comments were made while he was making his contribution during the debate surrounding the Appropriations Bill.

He claimed that Government badness was a feature of the approach of the JLP Government. The citizens of the country are afraid of the Government. He accused Mr. Holness of embracing a song called Government Badness, and declared that the PM spoke to the things he embraced, not him (Crawford), when he addressed the Senate President, Senator Tom Tavares Finson.

The song “Government Badness” was released in 2018 and became relevant again last year when the Government had started imposing lockdowns in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

It was revealed that the claims made by the Senator were false, as the PM had never endorsed the song he had mentioned.

These are some of the lyrics in the song: “Gun pon belly, di beretta never lef, Government badness, Andrew Holness, mi nuh lef my dogs when mi roll out inna di Mark X”