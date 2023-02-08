Anchovy Robot Taxi Operator Charged for Kidnapping and Assault

A robot taxi operator who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a male passenger who chartered his motor car on Sunday, January 8 has been arrested and charged by the police.
The accused man 33-year-old Nalleo Fletcher of Moyhall, St James, has been charged with abduction, Assault at common law, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.
Reports are that about midday on January 8, a man chartered Fletcher’s vehicle to transport him to his home.
While on their way to the passenger’s home, they stopped at a bar to have a drink and they were joined by two other men.
After leaving the bar, they reached the Reading Stop Light the two men who left the bar earlier pulled up alongside them and forced the passenger out of the vehicle.
They then took him to Anchovy, where they robbed and beat him, after accusing him of stealing money from them.
The victim managed to escape and run to the Anchovy police station where he made a report and following an investigation Fletcher was arrested and charged.