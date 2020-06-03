Anchovy Past Students Donate Care Packages 

Members of the Anchovy High School Past Students Association have donated well over $250,000 worth of food items for several students who are impacted by COVID-19.

The presentation of the food packages was made Tuesday, June 2 and was led by the Past Students Association President, Albert Ferguson and the school’s Parent Teachers Association President, Sygana Ricketts. They handed over the items to an overjoyed and appreciative school principal, Lavern Stewart.

Stewart in her speech said, “We have a strong partnership with the Past Student Association, and so this gesture is welcomed at this time, especially that we have a number of students who need and will appreciate the little assistance.”

Ricketts said it was great giving back to the school community. “I know we have needy students, whose parents are not working because of loss of job and finding it hard, we know that food is life, and we took on the initiative.”

According to Mr Ferguson, “This initiative is in response to an outreach programme started by the administration a few weeks ago, and as a past student, we are committed to helping to ensure that the students of our alma mater are provided with the basic amenities of life so they can learn.”

Items in the care packages included: chicken, flour, rice, sugar, sausages, macaroni and cheese, bath soap, cornmeal, baked beans and canned mackerel.

Alan Lewin