Ananda Alert Activated Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tanequea Walker of Robins Bay, St. Mary who has been missing since Friday, August 7.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 134 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 7:15 p.m., Tanequea was last seen at home wearing an army green dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanequea Walker is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tanequea Walker was available at the time of this publication.