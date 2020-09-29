Ananda Alert Activated For Trelawny Teen

An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kyra Morle of Stonebrook Manor, Trelawny who has been missing since Saturday September 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that Kyra was last seen at home about 9:00 p.m. wearing a rose-pink dress. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britani Smith is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3222, 119 emergency numbers or the nearest Police Station.

