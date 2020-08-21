Ananda Alert Activated For St. Catherine Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jaeleah Bethune of Paradise district, Bog Walk in St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, August 19.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports are that Jaeleah was last seen at home about 1:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaeleah Bethune is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.