Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

April 02, 2020 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tabian Barrett, of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, April 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tabian was last at home seen dressed in a pink blouse, blue jeans and pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tabian Barrett is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.