Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Tanaya Johnson

2020–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tanaya Johnson of Church
Pen, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, July 31.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Tanaya was last seen at home
wearing an orange belly-skin blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been
heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanaya Johnson is being asked to contact the Old Harbour
Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

