Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Renee Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Renee Brown of

Goldsmith Villa, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Saturday, October 4.

She is of a dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet 0 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Renee was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m. and has not

been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renee Brown is being asked to contact the Papine Police at

876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.