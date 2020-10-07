Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Renee Brown

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Renee Brown of
Goldsmith Villa, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Saturday, October 4.

She is of a dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet 0 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Renee was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m. and has not
been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renee Brown is being asked to contact the Papine Police at
876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....