Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen Rehanna Blight

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Rehanna Blight, of Tatley Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Tuesday, April 28.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 149 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:45 p.m., Rehanna was last seen at home wearing a red dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rehanna Blight is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

