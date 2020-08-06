Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Natalia Gayl

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Natalia Gayle of Gordon

Close, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Natalia was last seen at home. Her mode of dress

at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalia Gayle is being asked to contact the Spanish Town

Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.