Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Natalia Gayl

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Natalia Gayle of Gordon
Close, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Natalia was last seen at home. Her mode of dress
at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalia Gayle is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....