Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Kayla Watson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kayla Watson, of Barnett Oval, Mount Salem, St. James who has been missing since Saturday, June 27.

 

She is of dark complexion and slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

 

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Kayla was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kayla Watson is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

