Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Dejonae Little

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dejonae Little of Flankers, St. James who has been missing since Monday, September 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Coral Gardens Police are that Dejonae was last seen at home about 11:15 a.m., wearing a multi-coloured dress, black sandals and a brown knapsack. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dejonae Little is being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police at 876-953-2229, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.