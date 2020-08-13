Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Celecia Smikle

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Celecia Smikle of Brandon Hill, St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, August 10.

 

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about  157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

 

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Celecia was last seen at home wearing an orange blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Celecia Smikle is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223 , Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

