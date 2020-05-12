Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Carla Richardson

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

13-year-old Carla Richardson of McVickers Drive, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, May 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Carla was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m., wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of black Crocs. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carla Richardson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Carla Richardson was available at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....