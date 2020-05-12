Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Carla Richardson

13-year-old Carla Richardson of McVickers Drive, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, May 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Carla was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m., wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of black Crocs. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carla Richardson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Carla Richardson was available at the time of this publication.