Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Britney Williams

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britney Williams, otherwise
called ‘Brit-Brit’, of Property Road, Lawrence Tavern in St. Andrew who has been missing since
Wednesday, July 8.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Britney was last seen at home about 7:18 p.m.,
wearing a pink blouse and a striped blue skirt. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Williams is being asked to contact the Lawrence
Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.