Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Britney Williams

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britney Williams, otherwise

called ‘Brit-Brit’, of Property Road, Lawrence Tavern in St. Andrew who has been missing since

Wednesday, July 8.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Britney was last seen at home about 7:18 p.m.,

wearing a pink blouse and a striped blue skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Williams is being asked to contact the Lawrence

Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.