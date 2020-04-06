Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Britany Millwood

Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Britany Millwood
Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Missing Teen Britany Millwood An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britany Millwood of Marlie Acres, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 31.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Britany was last seen at home wearing a pink sleeveless top, blue jeans and a pair of white slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britany Millwood is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

