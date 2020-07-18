Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Ashanti Edwards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ashanti Edwards, of Pondside district, St. Thomas who has been missing since Wednesday, July 15.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Ashanti was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, brown jeans and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashanti Edwards is being asked to contact the Yallahs Police at 876-982-5075, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.