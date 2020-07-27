Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Asannia Dyke

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Asannia Dyke of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday July 22.

 

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5inches) tall.

 

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Asannia was last seen at home wearing a red top and blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Asannia Dyke is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

