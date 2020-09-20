Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Amelia Morgan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Amelia Morgan of
Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Saturday, September 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Amelia was last seen at home
wearing a red dress. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia Morgan is being asked to contact the Grants Pen
Police at (876) 755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....