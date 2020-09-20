Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Amelia Morgan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Amelia Morgan of

Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Saturday, September 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Amelia was last seen at home

wearing a red dress. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia Morgan is being asked to contact the Grants Pen

Police at (876) 755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.