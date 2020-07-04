Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Akalia Fuller

Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Akalia Fuller
2020-An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Akalia Fuller student of
Golden Meadows, Stony Hill in St. Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, June 13.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 162 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Akalia was last seen at home about 6:30 a.m. wearing
a white blouse, purple tie, lavender skirt, and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from
since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akalia Fuller is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police
at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

 

