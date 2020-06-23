Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Karina Blake of Sweetsop Lane, Old Harbour, St.Catherine who has been missing since Monday, June 8.

 

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that Karina was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m., wearing a brown and white blouse and black shorts, however all attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Karina Blake is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

