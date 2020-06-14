Ananda alert activated for Missing teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Andrianna Moncrieffe of

Parry Town, Ocho Rios in St. Ann who has been missing since Wednesday, June 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Andrianna was last seen about 7:30 a.m., at home

wearing a blue blouse and a purple skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andrianna Moncrieffe is being asked to contact the Ocho

Rios Police at 876-974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.