Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

March 07, 2023- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Chevoneese Reid of
Frazerwood district, Highgate, St. Mary who has been missing since Sunday, March 05.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Highgate Police are that Reid was last seen at home about 12:00 midday,
wearing a green blouse and green pants. She has not been heard from since and efforts to locate
her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevoneese Reid is asked to contact the Highgate Police
Station at 876-992-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.