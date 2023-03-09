ANANDA ALERT ACTIVATED FOR MISSING TEEN

March 08, 2023- Fifteen-year-old Anthony Miller, a student of Waterloo Close, Spanish Town in
St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, March 07.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Anthony was last seen at home
dressed in khaki uniform and black shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Miller is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Anthony Miller was made available at the time of this publication.