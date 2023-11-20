17-year-old Karema Graham Missing From,St. Elizabeth

November 20, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Karema Graham of
Fairfield district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, November 14.
She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 173 centimeters (5feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., Karema was last seen at home wearing a red t-shirt and a pair of
black pants. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Karema Graham is asked to contact the Junction Police
Station at 876-475-0676, the police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.
