Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

March 11, 2023- Fourteen-year-old Tamara Brown, student of Lyndo Hill Whithorn in
Westmoreland has been missing since Friday, March 10.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 154 cemtimetres (5 feet 1 inches) tall.
Reports from the Savanna-La-Mar Police Station are that about 5:00 p.m., Brown was seen leaving home for her mothers house in Redgate, White House, Westmoreland, wearing blue blouse, blue jeans skirt, and multicoloured pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tamara Brown is being asked to contact the Savanna-La-Mar Police Station at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.