Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sashay Wellington of McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 24.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Sashay was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashay Wellington is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.



