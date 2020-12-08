ANANDA ALERT ACTIVATED FOR MISSING TEEN

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kevaughn Samuels

otherwise called ‘Digga’, ward of the state, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been

missing since Friday, December 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Kevaughn was last seen at the facility. His mode of

dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevaughn Samuels is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay

Police at (876) 923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.