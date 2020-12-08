Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alex Lamb, ward of

the state, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Friday, December 04.

He is of slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Alex was last seen at the facility about 8:30 a.m.,

dressed in a dark colour short pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alex Lamb is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at

(876) 923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.