Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Jahvon White of Bethel Town, Discovery Bay in St. Ann, who has been missing since Sunday, October 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that Jahvon was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m., dressed in black shirt, white jeans and a pair of green-and-black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahvon White is being asked to contact the Discovery Bay Police at 876-973-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....