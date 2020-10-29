Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Jahvon White of Bethel Town, Discovery Bay in St. Ann, who has been missing since Sunday, October 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that Jahvon was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m., dressed in black shirt, white jeans and a pair of green-and-black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahvon White is being asked to contact the Discovery Bay Police at 876-973-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.