Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Keyanna Kelly of Eltham in Ocho Rios, St Ann, who has been missing since Thursday, October 22.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that about Keyanna was last seen in the Ocho Rios Town Centre. All subsequent attempts to locate her have failed. When last seen, she was dressed in a white jumper suit.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keyanna Kelly is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

