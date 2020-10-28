Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Chenelle Edwards otherwise called ‘Apple’ of Old Harbour, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, October 24.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Chenelle Edwards was last seen at home. Her mode of dress the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chenelle Edwards is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.