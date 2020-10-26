Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Aquala Bonner of Byndloss Lane, Kingston CSO who has been missing since Saturday, October 24.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Aquala was last seen at home dressed in a red blouse and red tights. She has not been seen since and efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aquala Bonner is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-5067, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.