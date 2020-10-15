Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tiffany Jervis otherwise called ‘Chin’, of Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, October 12.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Tiffany was last seen in a black blouse and a pair of red slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiffany Jervis is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.