Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Shanay Ellis otherwise called ‘Tianna’, of Kitson Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, September 02.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Guanabovale Police Station are that about 12:10 p.m., Shanay was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, short blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanay Ellis is being asked to contact the Guanabovale Police at (876) 610-6274, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.