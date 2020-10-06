Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Denae Foster of Sandy Bay, Hanover who has been missing since Friday, September 25.

She is of a dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Denae was last seen at home; she has not been heard from since and her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Denae Foster is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.