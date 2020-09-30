Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Akelia Reynolds student of Golden Meadows, Stony Hill in St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, September 25.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Akelia was last seen at home about 5:30 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akelia Reynolds is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.