Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Rushane Webber of Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, August 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 127 centimetres (4 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Webber was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushane Webber is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Rushane Webber was made available at the time of this publication.