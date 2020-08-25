Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Alisa Mendez of Norman Lane in Kingston, who has been missing since Thursday, August 20.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Alisa was last seen on Thursday, about 12:00 p.m. heading to Heroes Circle. Her mode of dress at the time of disappearance is unknown. All efforts to contact her further have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alisa Mendez is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or, the nearest Police Station.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....