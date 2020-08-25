Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Alisa Mendez of Norman Lane in Kingston, who has been missing since Thursday, August 20.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Alisa was last seen on Thursday, about 12:00 p.m. heading to Heroes Circle. Her mode of dress at the time of disappearance is unknown. All efforts to contact her further have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alisa Mendez is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or, the nearest Police Station.