Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Monique Brown, Ward of the State at the Granville Child Care Facility, Falmouth in Trelawny who has been missing since Monday, July 27.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Monique was last seen in Duncan’s district in the parish wearing a white blouse, blue skirt and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Monique Brown is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....