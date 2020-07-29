Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Gabrielle Gallimore of Beacon Hill, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, July 20.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Gabrielle was last seen at home wearing an animal print dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle Gallimore is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.