Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Gabrielle Gallimore of Beacon Hill, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, July 20.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Gabrielle was last seen at home wearing an animal print dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle Gallimore is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....