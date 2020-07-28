Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Riconey Barrett Missing
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Renika Whyte of China Town, Central Village in St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, July 25.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 8:30 p.m., Renika was last seen at home wearing a white merino and black- and -white skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renika Whyte is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Renika Whyte was available at the time of this publication.

 

