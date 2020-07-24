Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Chantoya Blake of Lonsdale Avenue, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1inch) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Chantoya was last seen in her community wearing a red dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantoya Blake is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.