Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Toshelle Cousins of Golden Hill District, St. Andrew who has been missing since Thursday, July 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, is about 164 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall and has a scar on her left arm.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Toshelle reportedly left home wearing a white tank top, yellow shorts and a pair of black Crocs slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshelle Cousins is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.