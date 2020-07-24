Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Toshelle Cousins of Golden Hill District, St. Andrew who has been missing since Thursday, July 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, is about 164 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall and has a scar on her left arm.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Toshelle reportedly left home wearing a white tank top, yellow shorts and a pair of black Crocs slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshelle Cousins is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....