Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

July 21, 2020- An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Abigail Gordon of Batik Avenue, Eltham Vista in St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, June 24.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:15 p.m., Abigail was last seen at home wearing a blue hat, blue blouse and black tights, has not been heard from since. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Gordon is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.